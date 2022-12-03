Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 4,266 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34,360.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85.

