Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 4,266 VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34,360.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.