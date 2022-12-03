Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 108,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

