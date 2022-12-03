Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.