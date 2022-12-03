Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,387 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.54 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

