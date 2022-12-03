Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 176 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

IEX stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $243.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

