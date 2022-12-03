Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 534 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $348.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

