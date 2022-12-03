Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,108 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 690,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

