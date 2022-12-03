Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

