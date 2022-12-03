Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $51.77 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.