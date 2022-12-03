Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AVXL opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

