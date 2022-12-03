Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $547,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.53 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $463.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day moving average of $404.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.