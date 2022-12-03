Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 194.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

