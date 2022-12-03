CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

