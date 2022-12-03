Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,955,516,000 after acquiring an additional 96,222 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

