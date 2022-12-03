Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $3,462,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 118,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,154,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108,682 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

