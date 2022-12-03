Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5,858.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.