Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

