Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 729,486 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 48,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,959.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 310,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 295,673 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,843.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,918,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,053,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408,154 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,812.4% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 90,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,537.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

