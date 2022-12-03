Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,948.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229,061 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 12.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $583,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657,996 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

