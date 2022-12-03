1,476 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

THG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

