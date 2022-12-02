Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Shares of WD stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $154.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

