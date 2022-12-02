United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after acquiring an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $356.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $368.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.