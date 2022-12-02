Trexquant Investment LP Invests $253,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,666 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE CCS opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

