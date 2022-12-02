Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after buying an additional 483,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 481,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 456,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.