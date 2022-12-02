The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.0 %

SAM stock opened at $384.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.98 and a 200-day moving average of $348.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.