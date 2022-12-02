The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of AZEK worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.