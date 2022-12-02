Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,134 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 66.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 193.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.91.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of 32.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 123.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

