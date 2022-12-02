Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,390 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Federated Hermes worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 519.1% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.2 %

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

NYSE FHI opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,922. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.