Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,984 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Mueller Industries worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.