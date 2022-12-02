Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

