Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.66 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $25.89 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Stories

