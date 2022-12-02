Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of RBC Bearings worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:RBC opened at $235.66 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have commented on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

