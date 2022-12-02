Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,781 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Boston Beer worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $384.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.66 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.80.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

