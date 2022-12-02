Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,384 shares of company stock worth $718,502. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

