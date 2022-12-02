Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,712 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 145.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

SCCO opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

