Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,095 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

