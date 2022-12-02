Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24.

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

