Insider Selling: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Sells 9,224 Shares of Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,198,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 386,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 277,199 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 289,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 194,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 313,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

