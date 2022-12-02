Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 138,086 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,086 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $41.52 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

