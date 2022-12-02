Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,209 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.