Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,932 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

