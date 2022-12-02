Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

