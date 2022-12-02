Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Trading Up 2.3 %

RACE opened at $228.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $271.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

