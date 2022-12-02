Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Dycom Industries worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DY stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

