Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

COLD opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.