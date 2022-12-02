Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

