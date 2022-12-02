Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 280 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.73 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

