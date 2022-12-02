Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.41 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

