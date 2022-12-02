Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 820 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.16.

