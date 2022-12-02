Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,528 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $76.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

